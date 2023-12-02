Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.23. 127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

