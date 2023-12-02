D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,676,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 46.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 286,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 90,643 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 28.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 597,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,671,000 after acquiring an additional 132,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

