Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

