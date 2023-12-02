Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $47,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $685.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $361.62 and a 12-month high of $685.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.