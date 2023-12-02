Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.5-22.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.97 billion.

DELL opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 146.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

