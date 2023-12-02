Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Up 48.1% in November

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Deutsche Post stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.00. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
