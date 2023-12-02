DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,494,993 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,028 shares of company stock worth $783,000 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.