DFI Retail Group (LON:DFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.37

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.37 ($0.06). DFI Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.37.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

