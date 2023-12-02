Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.15

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.80 ($0.40), with a volume of 8221955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.43).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.98. The firm has a market cap of £265.17 million and a P/E ratio of 3,065.00.

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

