Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

Digital World Acquisition stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Digital World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

