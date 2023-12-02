Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $46.18 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton bought 2,225 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIN

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.