Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 250 ($3.16) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 170 ($2.15).

DLG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.10) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.03) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.03) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 178.38 ($2.25).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.42) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 132.12 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 238.60 ($3.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

