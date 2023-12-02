Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2023

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABUGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 53,809 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the average volume of 34,479 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 8.8 %

NYSEARCA LABU opened at $4.20 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.