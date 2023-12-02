Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Discover Financial Services worth $32,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,352,000 after buying an additional 377,737 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Discover Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of DFS traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,683. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.
Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.
Discover Financial Services Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
