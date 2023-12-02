Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $79.0-$80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.34 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to (0.28)-($0.24) EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Get Domo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Domo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $67,059.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 391,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,575.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $67,059.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 391,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,575.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua G. James bought 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $246,634.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Domo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Domo by 21.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.