DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DSL opened at $11.98 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

