DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider R Stanton Dodge Sells 52,777 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $4,747,821.69.

On Wednesday, November 8th, R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28.

On Wednesday, September 6th, R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 603.1% during the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 340,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

