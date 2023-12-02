DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.10. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 25,745 shares.
DriveItAway Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About DriveItAway
DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
