Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dune Acquisition by 3,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DUNE opened at $7.41 on Friday. Dune Acquisition has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model.

