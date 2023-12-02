Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $210.32 and last traded at $210.84. Approximately 339,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 610,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Duolingo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.22.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $11,283,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,876,751 shares in the company, valued at $617,295,061.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $852,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,241.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $11,283,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,876,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,295,061.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,745 shares of company stock worth $68,718,146. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

