DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of DuPont de Nemours worth $46,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

