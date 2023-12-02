Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 4.4%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 551,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,079,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 707.50, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.52.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,932,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

