e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.19

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.19 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 15,002 shares.

e-therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £56.78 million, a P/E ratio of -486.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.13.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

