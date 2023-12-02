Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.70.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:DEA opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.