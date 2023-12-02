Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Down 39.7% in November

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
EOI opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $16.99.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
