Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.73

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.73 and traded as low as $20.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 472,566 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 57.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

