Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.73

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.73 and traded as low as $20.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 472,566 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
