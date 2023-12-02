Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ WAVE opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

