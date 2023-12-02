Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Releases Earnings Results

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Performance

WAVE stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Institutional Trading of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

