EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Trading 14.2% Higher

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
EcoSynthetix Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.
EcoSynthetix Company Profile
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EcoSynthetix
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.