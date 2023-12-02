Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 52000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Down 11.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
