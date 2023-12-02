Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stake Cut by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,951 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EWTX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 901,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,676. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.