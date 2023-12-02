Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,402,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120,350 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 2.43% of Edgio worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of Edgio in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Edgio Price Performance

EGIO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Edgio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.44 million. Edgio had a negative return on equity of 45.85% and a negative net margin of 35.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Edgio, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

Further Reading

