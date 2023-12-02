Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) versus Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Financial Survey

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and Editas Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $60.78 million 3.24 -$61.22 million N/A N/A Editas Medicine $19.71 million 44.63 -$220.43 million ($2.70) -3.99

Analyst Ratings

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Editas Medicine.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Innate Pharma and Editas Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 1 6 5 0 2.33

Innate Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 303.01%. Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $13.92, suggesting a potential upside of 29.22%. Given Innate Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Risk and Volatility

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Editas Medicine -792.70% -54.24% -38.53%

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Editas Medicine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B ADC and IPH4501, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC); and IPH65, a tetra-specific proprietary antibody. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. Innate Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

