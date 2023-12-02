Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,513. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

