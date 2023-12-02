Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EW opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,513. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

