Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 152.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 426.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,844,000 after acquiring an additional 625,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,818 shares of company stock worth $251,226,782. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

LLY stock traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $584.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,851. The company has a market capitalization of $554.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $581.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.08.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

