Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eltek Price Performance

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of -1.41. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELTK

Institutional Trading of Eltek

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $112,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eltek by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.