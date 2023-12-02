Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Releases Earnings Results

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter.
Enablence Technologies Trading Down 14.3 %
Shares of CVE ENA opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.20. Enablence Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.57.
Enablence Technologies Company Profile
