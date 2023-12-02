Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Endeavor Group has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after buying an additional 233,683 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

