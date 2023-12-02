Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 11.9% in November

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:EGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 845,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on E. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ENI by 2,729.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of E opened at $32.96 on Friday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ENI (NYSE:EGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ENI will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

