Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,704 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.64% of Enovis worth $22,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE ENOV traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 354,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,159. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.