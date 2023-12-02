Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 24.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Entergy by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Entergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ETR opened at $102.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $120.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

