Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 356,778 Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 356,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,550,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Truist Financial cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

