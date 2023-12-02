Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 174,149 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,149 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 697.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.56 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

