Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Blackbaud worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at $621,655.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,613 shares of company stock worth $857,736 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Trading Up 3.0 %

BLKB stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $78.71.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

