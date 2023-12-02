Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,581 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.60.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $545.96 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $564.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $494.51 and its 200 day moving average is $459.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

