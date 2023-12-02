Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,850 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.32% of RXO worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,143.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. RXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $23.74.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,569.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RXO news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,569.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,668,408.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 217,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,817. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

