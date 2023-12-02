Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 426.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 722,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,503,000 after acquiring an additional 585,243 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,109,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,945,000 after acquiring an additional 696,212 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,447,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,715,000 after acquiring an additional 66,249 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $408.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

