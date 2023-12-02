Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 308,827 NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.08 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

