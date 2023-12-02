Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.51. The company has a market cap of $182.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

